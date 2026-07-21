Chart: Consensus estimate table for the second quarter of 2026 (EPS, revenue, net income, operating profit, and EBITDA), showing the four-week change in estimates and the implied year-over-year growth for each metric.

The center of attention this quarter remains Google Cloud, which the consensus projects at roughly US$22.4 billion, a year-over-year advance of around 64%. The cloud services contracted backlog nearly doubled in the first quarter to US$462 billion, and much of the conversation on the earnings call will center on the pace at which that backlog converts into recognized revenue, as well as the incremental contribution from TPU chip sales to external customers such as Anthropic.

At the same time, the Search business should show growth of between 16% and 17% year-over-year, underpinned by rising query volumes thanks to AI Overviews and AI Mode, with Google's search traffic still at record highs despite intensifying competition from ChatGPT, Meta AI and Perplexity — for now contradicting fears of a structural loss of share to generative AI.

How Much 2027 Capex Will Alphabet Confirm?

The other major axis of the report will be capex. Alphabet raised its 2026 capital expenditure guidance to a range of US$180 to 190 billion in its last earnings release, and indicated that 2027 would show a further significant increase without providing a specific figure. As a result, several analysts have raised their 2027 capex projections by 21% to US$308 billion, while others anticipate that across the hyperscaler ecosystem that figure could approach a combined US$1.4 trillion by 2028.

This pace of investment, partly financed through a roughly US$85 billion capital raise announced in June, will continue to pressure free cash flow, which fell to US$10.1 billion in the first quarter from US$18.9 billion a year earlier, and which consensus places at just US$2.3 billion for the second quarter.

The market will want to hear whether the company reaffirms or even raises its 2026 capex expectations, and whether it offers more precise quantification for 2027, which could be the main valuation catalyst for the rest of the sector.

Margins and Compute Constraints Test the AI Narrative

Another point of focus will be margins, where the operating margin jumped to 36% in the first quarter thanks to cost efficiencies from Gemini. Consensus expects some normalization toward 34.5-35.4% in the second quarter, partly due to the one-to-two percentage point transitory drag that the Wiz acquisition imposes on Cloud margin for the remainder of the year, and partly due to the greater weight of lower-margin TPU hardware sales.