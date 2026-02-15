In the US, several hard data economic releases will help refine expectations for the Q1 GDP tracking rate. Market sensitivity is likely to be skewed toward personal income and spending data, core PCE inflation and potentially revisions to Q4 GDP.

With the market increasingly data dependent, any surprise in inflation or consumption could reprice Fed rate expectations and shift US yields, equity indices and the USD.

US Corporate Earnings: Walmart and Newmont in Focus

Attention is building toward Nvidia earnings next Wednesday after the market close, with Oracle estimated to report on 10 March. For this week, the US earnings calendar is lighter, but Walmart’s report on Thursday is seen as the key consumer read-through. Newmont’s earnings and outlook, also released post-market Thursday, will be closely watched by gold equity traders. Options markets are pricing an implied move -/+ 6.1 percent on earnings day, highlighting elevated risk for outsized single-stock volatility.

US Supreme Court and Tariff Risk

The US Supreme Court may provide clarity on the legality of tariffs implemented under IEEPA. Even if the court were to rule against the legality of those tariffs, revenues collected since implementation would not need to be repaid. This outcome would not sit well with import-heavy US businesses that have absorbed higher costs, but it would avoid a complex reimbursement process and preserve the improved US fiscal position. The US deficit-to-GDP ratio is currently tracking near 5.3% as of January, a strong improvement vs January 2025.

Japan: Equity Momentum, JGB Volatility and JPY Positioning

The long Japan trade was the standout macro theme last week, with the NKY225 remaining the leading equity index of 2026. Although the index consolidated below 58,000 late in the week, the risk of a renewed push toward 60,000 cannot be ruled out. Long-end JGB (Japanese govt bonds) volatility has eased, with 10-year JGBs trading a tighter range, while the 30-year JGB yield has fallen from 3.87% to 3.48%. JPY short positioning was aggressively reduced, with many traders flipping to outright bullish exposure. The JPY outperformed all G10 currencies.