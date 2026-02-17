Those wanting some good news should probably read another note, as this one doesn’t contain much on that front.

The UK economy is, to put it somewhat politely, in a very bad way; and, things seem likely to get worse, before they get better. The same applies to both the quid, and Gilts.

Labour Market Rolling Over Rapidly

The labour market, firstly, is not only faltering, but at this point seems to be falling off a cliff. Unemployment rose further to 5.2% in the three months to December, a fresh cycle high, while PAYE payrolls fell for the fifth straight month in January.

Both of those, to be clear, stem directly from policy choices made in Westminster. Not only has the cost of hiring been increased, with the minimum wage now at two-thirds of the median salary, up from around half in 2000, but the risk associated with hiring has also been markedly increased as a result of the Employment Rights Act. In addition, work itself has been increasingly disincentivised as a result of various benefits uplifts. This, quite clearly, creates a very messy policy mix, with predictable consequences that are now playing out – even if it seems nobody on Whitehall was able to see those consequences coming.