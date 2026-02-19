January Minutes Lean Hawkish

The FOMC minutes are typically a pretty staid affair, not only being somewhat stale with the release coming three weeks after the meeting itself, but with the minutes also tending to provide little by way of fresh information. Generally speaking, that description holds true for the January minutes, which noted that ‘almost all’ participants supported holding rates steady at the first meeting of the year, and that ‘several’ believed further rate cuts would be appropriate pending further disinflationary process.

The line that appears to have caused some degree of hullabaloo, however, is as follows – ‘several participants indicated that they would have supported a two-sided description of the Committee's future interest rate decisions reflecting the possibility that upward adjustments to the target range for the federal funds rate could be appropriate if inflation remains at above-target levels’.

This has led some to believe that the Fed’s next move could be a rate hike; in my opinion, it’s more likely that we see pigs flying, than that scenario playing out. Let’s examine why.

Labour Market Fragility

Despite headline unemployment having dipped 0.1pp to 4.3% in January, and labour force participation having risen 0.1pp to 62.5%, the employment backdrop remains a fragile one, under the surface.

From a payrolls perspective, jobs growth remains highly concentrated in a handful of sectors, primarily healthcare, with the 6-month average of private payrolls growth excluding healthcare essentially zero. In other words, if the healthcare sector weren’t mechanically adding jobs as the population ages, the private sector would be creating no jobs whatsoever.

This narrow degree of hiring is not the only concerning labour market signal, corporate layoff announcements have increased in recent weeks, raising the risk of a non-linear increase in the unemployment rate, while consumers are increasingly downbeat on their employment prospects, with the Conference Board’s ‘jobs hard to get’ metric now at its most pessimistic level since the pandemic. All of this suggests downside labour risks remain, despite the FOMC having taken out 75bp of ‘insurance’ cuts at the back end of last year.