In many ways, it can be something of a fool’s errand attempting to pick a top, or a bottom, in the equity market. Chances are, unless through sheer luck, one will never sell the exact high tick, or buy the precise low tick. Attempting to do so seldom ends especially well.

That said, it can be, and often is, valuable to assess where markets stand in the grand scheme of things, and whether a turning point could be on the horizon.

Context

To start, let’s zoom out. It’s been a dismal March, and downbeat start to the year, for most global equity benchmarks, as the outbreak of conflict in the Middle East has roiled risk appetite. Most European bourses have slipped into ‘technical corrections’, having fallen over 10% from recent highs, while both the Nasdaq 100 and the Russell 2000 have done the same. APAC stocks have fared worse, with the KOSPI recently declining into a ‘bear market’.

Fundamentals

Unsurprisingly, the reasons behind recent declines can be instructive when considering whether a tradeable equity bottom is in, and whether a turning point could be on the cards.

To recap, kinetic action in the Middle East has caused a surge in energy prices, chiefly crude, but others such as natural gas too. In turn, this has flipped the macro backdrop on its head, with participants and policymakers alike now forced to grapple with not only upside inflation risks, but also mounting growth headwinds stemming from the negative demand shock that will likely now play out.

As if that wasn’t enough, conflict continues to rage, and while the Trump Admin have signalled they are seeking to de-escalate the conflict, the distribution of potential outcomes from current goings-on remains as wide as ever, making it essentially impossible for participants to accurately price risk. With that, and the never-ending headline whiplash, the prevailing view has been to trim position sizes, take down risk levels, and seek shelter in safe havens, largely the greenback.

Ultimately, a durable turnaround in risk appetite is likely to require a turnaround in all of the above factors or, at the very least, concrete signs that de-escalation is indeed on the cards, and commodity flows through Hormuz are normalising.