The Brent futures curve has steepened aggressively into backwardation, with the front month contract now trading at a $5.25 premium over the six month contract. This prompt spread is approaching the $5.69 premium seen in June 2025 and reflects how traders are pricing near term tightness in supply.

If the Strait of Hormuz become further constrained, the prompt spread could widen further. Elevated logistical risk premiums are already feeding into higher shipping and insurance costs, and in some cases companies have temporarily halted logistical services. With other regional producers potentially affected, the distribution of possible oil price outcomes has widened materially. Low visibility around supply makes risk pricing more complex and typically increases volatility.

Equity Markets Show No Signs of Panic Selling

S&P 500 and NAS100 futures are trading down 0.6%, but off the session lows. Asian equity indices are lower by 0.4% to 1%. While sentiment has clearly taken a hit, the absence of aggressive liquidation suggests markets believe a more prolonged escalation would be required to materially alter inflation expectations and consumption trends.

Equity traders are also mindful that sustained crude prices at elevated levels would be needed to meaningfully tighten financial conditions. Until then, the reaction remains measured.

The AI rotation theme may also continue to drive single stock and index volatility this week. Investors remain sensitive to positioning shifts within technology and semiconductor names, particularly following recent mixed reactions to earnings from large cap AI leveraged stocks.

Trading through Headline Risk, Increasing Correlations and Reduced Liquidity Conditions

Geopolitical developments remain the central driver of price action. Traders are closely monitoring news related to transportation routes, shipping costs, insurance premiums and energy infrastructure. Attempting to quantify the aggregate impact on supply in real time is challenging, especially in a market dominated by algorithmic execution and rapid headline interpretation.

In this environment, cross asset correlations typically rise. Increased hedging flows and evolving liquidity conditions can produce price action that does not neatly align with fundamental narratives. Traders must remain open minded to where the collective market may take prices and adjust position sizing and intraday risk management accordingly.

With rapid news flow, the trading landscape we see today could look materially different by the end of the week. A session by session approach to risk exposure may prove prudent.

FX and Gold Flows Reflect Tactical Positioning Shifts

In early Asian trade, demand initially rotated into traditional safe havens such as CHF and JPY, with short AUDCHF attracting increased attention. However, that move has since been pared back and replaced by a preference for petrocurrencies, notably NOK, as traders express a more direct energy linked view.