Overview

There are a handful of factors that market participants will be watching in terms of overall themes from the upcoming report. Firstly, and perhaps most importantly, will be any macro commentary that lenders issue in light of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, even if a fragile ceasefire has recently been agreed. Of particular interest, on this note, will be commentary surrounding how consumers are likely to deal with the negative demand shock caused by higher energy prices, and any credit provision builds that may be taken as a result.

Elsewhere, the elevated cross-asset volatility that has resulted from the conflict is likely to result in another very strong quarter for trading revenues, which continue to underpin earnings more broadly. Furthermore, dealmaking activity has picked up considerably, which should provide a boost to IB revenues, though again guidance on this front, especially in light of elevated geopolitical uncertainty, will be of particular interest. Other notable themes to watch include President Trump’s proposal for a 10% credit card interest rate cap, which has stalled in Congress, as well as any comments regarding private credit, amid increasing concerns over mounting risks within the sector.

With that said, let’s now dig into earnings on a stock-specific basis.

Goldman Sachs (GS, 7:30am ET/12:30pm BST, 13th April)

Goldman trades around 3% higher YTD, having pared losses in recent sessions, while also notably outperforming the Financials sector, which currently sits around 7% lower since the turn of the year. The stock trades as the 40th largest in the S&P 500, but as the largest in the Dow, where GS possesses a weighting just shy of 12%. For the upcoming report, options tied to the stock price a move of +/-3.9%, with GS having advanced following three of the last four quarterly updates. For Q1 26, the Street expects adj. EPS at $16.27, on revenues of $16.9bln.