Leading Indicators Also Point To A Rebound

On the subject of other labour market data, leading indicators for the March payrolls print also suggest that a rebound could be on the cards.

As noted, both initial and continuing claims have held steady in recent weeks, while the weekly ADP report pointed to a job gain of roughly 40k, albeit in the week prior to the BLS survey. Elsewhere, at the time of writing, neither of the ISM surveys has yet been released, though the ‘flash’ S&P Global PMI pointed to employment having fallen for the first time since February 2025, even if the drop in question was relatively modest. Lastly, the NFIB hiring intentions survey points to a further pick-up in jobs growth, using the usual 3-month lead vs. NFP, though it’s plausible that at least some of those hiring plans may have been put on ice given ongoing uncertainty.

Earnings Pressures To Remain Subdued

Remaining with the establishment survey, the report should again show that earnings pressures remain relatively contained, with average hourly earnings set to have risen by 0.3% MoM/3.7% YoY, both of those rates being 0.1pp slower than that seen in February.

This would suggest that earnings growth continues to run at roughly target-consistent levels, and that there is little risk of sustained inflationary pressure emanating from the labour market. While this is important when considering the likelihood, or otherwise, of second-round effects materialising from the energy price shock, it still won’t prevent a substantial rise in spot inflation over coming months, as higher commodity prices make their way through the economy.