Pricing An Uncertainty Premium

With that said, when considering the market implications of UK political developments, there are three chief concerns that market participants possess.

Firstly, there is the general degree of uncertainty. Given that markets, no matter the country or the asset class, work akin to a forward-looking discounting mechanism, when the path forwards is difficult, or impossible, to price, market participants are forced to associate a higher risk premium, almost always in the form of a lower price, with the asset in question.

This is exactly the dynamic that is currently playing out with the quid, Gilts, and London-listed equities, given that it is unclear who the PM will be, and what their economic policy stance will look like, by the end of the week, let alone in a year or two’s time.