Committee Remains Divided

Despite no policy changes being made, the Committee remained divided as to the appropriate rate path, continuing what is now a long-running theme of disunity among policymakers, with the last unanimous rate decision having been in June 2025.

This time around, however, only Governor Miran dissented in favour of a 25bp rate reduction, in line with his well-known uber-dovish views, as Governor Waller joined the majority once more, reversing his January dovish dissent.

Policy Statement Reflects Uncertain Outlook

Meanwhile, the accompanying policy statement was tweaked to reflect recent geopolitical events, explicitly noting that the ‘implications of developments in the Middle East for the U.S. economy are uncertain’.

Besides that adjustment, the remainder of the statement was little changed from that issued last time out, with the Committee again noting that job gains have ‘remained low’, that unemployment has ‘been little changed’ of late, and that inflation remains ‘somewhat elevated’.