Compared with the relative resilience of U.S. equities, why have Asian markets appeared particularly fragile? And when might the large-scale selling abate?

Two Key Drivers Behind the Sharp Pullback

While geopolitical tensions are affecting global assets broadly, certain structural features of Asian markets have made them especially vulnerable in this sell-off.

At the start of the year, strong gains in the tech sector led to concentrated bullish positioning. For instance, the KOSPI’s year-to-date peak gain approached 60%, reflecting elevated risk appetite and capital concentration. When geopolitical shocks hit, these crowded long positions tend to unwind quickly. Heavyweights such as Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix breaking critical support levels have amplified the magnitude of the decline.

Beyond technical pressures, fundamental factors also play a significant role. Asian economies rely heavily on oil and gas imports. Persistently high energy prices directly raise manufacturing and transport costs, compress corporate margins, and weigh on earnings expectations.

Additionally, inflationary pressures may prompt central banks to delay easing measures, limiting liquidity for risk assets.

High energy prices are also pressuring Asian currencies like the yen and won, creating a classic equity-currency double hit. While currency depreciation can partially support exports, geopolitical disruptions may affect aviation, transport, and logistics, while increasing costs and uncertainties for domestic manufacturing.

For export-oriented economies, these overlapping pressures magnify market vulnerability and help explain why Asian markets are seeing larger retracements than U.S. equities.

Will the Selling Momentum Continue?

In the short term, markets have entered a phase where technical short positions and sentiment-driven selling are overlapping. Whether the downward momentum persists depends on two key factors.

First, developments in the Middle East and energy price trends are critical. There is currently no sign of conflict easing. If future negotiations or resumption of regional air transport occur and energy prices stabilize, the selling pressure could quickly subside, allowing a potential short-term rebound across risk markets, including Asian equities.

Conversely, if the conflict continues or spreads to energy infrastructure, the selling momentum may persist, exposing Asian indices to a second leg of declines, potentially exceeding the first round of losses.

Second, global capital flows will also influence the sustainability of the sell-off. If U.S. equities remain resilient while Asian markets struggle under external shocks, capital could increasingly flow toward U.S. markets or safe-haven assets, intensifying selling pressure in Asia. Rising volumes and continued weakness in large-cap stocks may further reinforce technical short positions.

Managing Risk and Observing Sector Divergence

Overall, the sharp declines in Asian stock indices reflect a combination of geopolitical risk, elevated energy prices, internal valuation adjustments, and selling momentum.

Until there is clear easing in geopolitical tensions, risk management remains paramount. Traders need to carefully manage exposure, strictly control positions, and monitor stop-loss and volatility levels to navigate near-term market swings.

At the same time, the market is showing clear structural divergence. Not all sectors are falling in unison: defense, energy, and resource-related sectors have held up relatively well amid high oil prices, while high-beta, export-sensitive tech stocks, as well as aviation and travel sectors, have seen larger pullbacks.

This type of sector differentiation could serve as a reference for traders navigating risk, highlighting where capital might find relative stability in the weeks ahead.