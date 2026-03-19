Unemployment, in the three months to January, held steady at 5.2%, unchanged from the level seen in December, albeit still at a post-pandemic high.

Meanwhile, pay pressures continued to ease. Overall earnings rose 3.9% YoY, the slowest pace since November 2020, while regular earnings rose 3.8% YoY, also the slowest pace since November 2020. Digging into the data, private sector earnings growth is now essentially at target-consistent levels, having risen 3.3% YoY in January, though public sector earnings growth continues to run at almost double that level, albeit being skewed by base effects to some degree.

As for the more timely PAYE payrolls metric, data pointed to employment having risen by 20k in February, the first monthly increase in six, though the data should be taken with a bit of a pinch of salt, given how prone to revisions the series appears to be.