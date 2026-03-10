The OVX, often referred to as the oil market's version of the VIX, surged to 118%. For context, the index typically traded around 50% prior to the conflict and as low as 20 to 30% in December. At the same time, one-week at-the-money implied volatility in WTI reached 171%, implying daily price swings of nearly -/+11%.

At such extreme volatility levels, market functionality often begins to deteriorate.

Liquidity at the top of the order book declines sharply, price discovery becomes difficult, and markets can move aggressively even on relatively small order flow.

Options Skew Reveals Aggressive Hedging of Further Oil Upside

The options market also offered insight into trader sentiment.

Call options were trading at a significant implied volatility premium relative to puts, showing intense demand for upside protection against further oil price spikes.

This skew reflected fears that supply disruptions could escalate further and drive crude even higher.

Massive Trading Volumes Highlight Market Stress

Trading volumes across oil-related products also surged dramatically. The USO oil ETF recorded 899,000 shares traded, far above its 20-day average of 185,000 shares. This surge in activity reflected both speculative trading and hedging flows as investors attempted to navigate the extreme volatility.

Inflation Expectations Begin to React

The energy shock also began feeding directly into the market's pricing of inflation expectations. US one-year inflation swaps rose from 2.75% to 3.10%, signalling a rapid repricing of near-term inflation risks. Rising inflation expectations can quickly become problematic for bond markets, particularly if they appear to become unanchored.

Currency volatility also increased as markets began to price the macroeconomic implications of sustained high energy prices. The dynamic quickly became a highly correlated cross-asset trade, with energy, inflation expectations, rates, and currencies moving together.

Policy Messaging Helps Calm Markets

Recent messaging from the G7 nations of release oil reserves, as well as from the Trump administration has helped ease some of the most extreme market fears.

Officials have suggested that the conflict could move toward resolution sooner than previously anticipated, while also warning Iran that any attempt to further disrupt the Straits of Hormuz would prompt a forceful US response.

Iran has countered these statements by maintaining that it retains control of the situation and will end the conflict on its own terms.

Where Oil Markets Stand Now

After one of the largest intraday range moves seen in years, crude prices have begun to stabilise. Brent crude recovered from a low of $84 during the Asian session and currently trades near $94.53. However, the market is not yet out of the woods.

Several key indicators remain elevated, suggesting high risk remains:

• 1-to-6-month futures prompt spreads are still around $17

• Crack spreads are approximately $35, well above historical norms

• OVX volatility index is near 100%

• One-week Brent implied volatility is about 133%

• Options skew shows calls trading 32 volatility points above puts

These readings suggest the market still expects significant volatility ahead.

Key Catalysts Traders Should Watch

The next phase of the oil market will likely depend on several critical factors.

• The ease of shipping through the Straits of Hormuz

• Whether Gulf producers restore curtailed output

• Ongoing geopolitical developments between the US and Iran

• Inflation expectations and central bank reaction functions From a price perspective, $100 in Brent remains a clear psychological level that traders will watch closely.

Conversely, a break back below $84.16, the recent session low, could trigger profit-taking from long positions and encourage the unwinding of hedges.

Final Thoughts

Markets have clearly stepped back from the brink following one of the most violent energy market moves in recent memory.

Extreme positioning and volatility have begun to normalise, and policymakers appear more sensitive to the broader financial stability implications of the energy shock. However, volatility remains elevated and the futures curve still signals tight supply conditions.

For now, traders remain highly dependent on the headline flow, and until shipping through the Straits of Hormuz returns to something resembling normality, energy markets are likely to remain volatile.