XAUUSD opened approximately 1.4% higher on Monday following the sudden escalation of tensions in the Middle East, but buying pressure proved limited thereafter. With the path of the regional conflict remaining highly uncertain, short-term gold volatility has increased significantly.

This week, the release of the U.S. nonfarm payrolls report, combined with ongoing geopolitical developments, could further influence the pace and direction of gold prices, making close attention essential for traders.

Technical Observation: Gap Up, Direction Still Unclear

Looking at the XAUUSD daily chart, gold had been trading in a consolidation range prior to the escalation, with resistance around $5,250 clearly evident.

Although the conflict triggered a safe-haven response, Monday’s gap-up fell short of some market expectations (+2.5%–3%), suggesting that a portion of the risk had already been priced in.

At the time of writing, gold is trading around $5,350, with the near-term direction still uncertain. If profit-taking continues, support levels to watch include last Friday’s high near $5,280 and the mid-February high around $5,100. If safe-haven buying resumes, attention will turn to whether $5,400 can be convincingly breached.

Geopolitical Escalation Lifts Risk Premiums

The sharp weekend escalation in the Middle East was the primary driver of gold’s jump.

Reports indicate that the U.S. and Israel carried out a joint strike on Iranian targets, resulting in casualties among senior Iranian officials. Iran subsequently launched retaliatory airstrikes, extending beyond Israeli and U.S. military facilities, significantly raising regional tension.

The combination of escalating conflict and potential shifts in power dynamics has pushed the risk premium higher, with funds instinctively moving back into gold and other safe-haven assets.

Energy route risks also warrant close attention. While Iran has indicated no immediate intention to close the Strait of Hormuz, several oil majors and shipping companies have paused operations. Given that this strait handles roughly 30% of global seaborne oil shipments, any disruption or surge in insurance costs could tighten actual supply conditions.

Thus, gold’s support is driven not only by the geopolitical escalation itself but also by the chain reaction of “energy shock → higher inflation expectations → pressure on real rates.” As long as this transmission mechanism remains intact, gold buying is unlikely to fade quickly.

Sustainability of Buying Pressure Remains Uncertain

Although safe-haven demand continues to influence the market, gold remains highly sensitive to news, and the persistence of buying pressure is uncertain.

Recent reports indicate that Iran has signaled willingness to engage in talks with the U.S. over the nuclear issue, and Washington has responded positively. This reduces, to some extent, the likelihood of further spillover from the conflict.

From the U.S. perspective, from potential congressional criticism to strategic considerations, there is little incentive to prolong the conflict, making a gradual de-escalation a reasonable expectation.

If geopolitical tensions ease quickly, Iran achieves a relatively stable transition, and a U.S.-Israel-Iran ceasefire emerges, gold could face downside pressure. Short-term positions established on safe-haven logic may trigger concentrated liquidations, amplifying a temporary pullback.

Conversely, if the situation escalates further—such as U.S. ground intervention or coordinated Iranian/ proxy retaliation—the uncertainty could continue to support gold.

Additionally, if key energy routes like the Strait of Hormuz or the Red Sea are blocked, transport restrictions combined with tighter supply could create a dual driver of safe-haven demand and inflation expectations, further supporting the gold bullish case.

Focus on Diplomatic Talks and Nonfarm Payrolls

Overall, while sudden geopolitical tensions have caused a short-term jump in gold, significant uncertainty remains, and high volatility is likely to persist until the situation becomes clearer. Traders should prioritize risk and position management over betting on a one-way move.

The main driver for gold this week remains Middle East developments. Besides monitoring the potential ground conflict, progress in the Vienna technical talks could ease tensions and influence market sentiment. A retreat in safe-haven demand could trigger high-level corrections.

On the data front, the week will see the release of U.S. ISM manufacturing and services PMIs, nonfarm payrolls , and retail sales, with labor market data being particularly important.

Market expectations for February nonfarm payrolls stand at 60,000, well below the prior 130,000, with unemployment steady at 4.3%. Should actual figures deviate significantly—e.g., only 20,000–30,000 new jobs or an unemployment rate rising to 4.4% or higher—anticipation of earlier rate cuts could support gold. Otherwise, the impact on gold is likely to be limited and short-lived.