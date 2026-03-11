In any case, returning to the February report, on a monthly basis, headline CPI rose 0.3% MoM, while core prices rose 0.2% MoM, both also in line with consensus expectations.

Annualising this MoM data helps to provide a clearer picture of underlying inflationary trends, albeit again with the caveat that said trends are now almost entirely dependent on the evolution of energy prices in the short-term:

3-month annualised CPI : 3.0% (prior 2.2%)

6-month annualised CPI : 2.6% (prior 2.8%)

3-month annualised core CPI : 3.0% (prior 1.7%)

6-month annualised core CPI : 2.3% (prior 2.5%)

Details In Focus

Drilling down into the report, participants continue to focus closely on the composition of price pressures, though from March onwards, almost all of those pressures are set to emanate from the energy sector.

In any case, last month, did see a further moderation in core goods prices, which rose 1.0% YoY, further implying that the bulk of any tariff pass-through is now in the rear view mirror. Furthermore, core services CPI rose 2.9% YoY for the second month running, likely further easing any lingering worries over the persistence of price pressures.