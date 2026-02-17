Headline unemployment, in the three months to December, rose to a fresh cycle high at 5.2%, 0.1pp above consensus expectations.

Meanwhile, earnings pressures moderated further, with both regular and overall pay growth rising by 4.2% YoY in the final three months of the year, the former being the slowest pace since Q1 22, though headline pay measures remain at rates inconsistent with the 2% inflation target. Once again, however, there remains a significant divergence between public sector earnings growth, at 7.2% YoY, and private sector pay growth, at 3.4% YoY, with the latter becoming increasingly compatible with a sustainable return to the 2% inflation aim over the medium-term.

Turning to more timely metrics, the report also pointed to PAYE payrolled employment having fallen for the fifth month in a row, with payrolls having declined by a further -11k in January, with 2025's anaemic labour market momentum seemingly continuing into the new year.