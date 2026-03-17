Somewhat calmer tones have begun to prevail over the last day or so, with market participants seemingly becoming, to a degree, desensitised to headlines regarding developments in the Middle East.

To be clear, this is not in any way to diminish the human suffering that continues to be inflicted, as kinetic action continues, with the US and Israel continuing to strike various Iranian targets, and Iran retaliating with strikes not only on military bases in the region, but on energy infrastructure in the Gulf too.

However, as is often the case with events such as this, there is a diminishing return when it comes to incoming news flow, with participants having now discounted the idea that, sadly, conflict is likely to wear on for some time. This means that, in order for a headline to have the same negative market impact that it had a fortnight ago, it must be several orders of magnitude more severe than when the conflict begun.

That said, it remains the case that, as of the time of writing, there is little-to-no sign of any material de-escalation, or any ‘off-ramps’ being taken. While President Trump has again expressed a belief that the war will end “soon”, Trump has also stated that such an end will not come this week. Furthermore, the Strait of Hormuz remains essentially impassable to the vast majority of traffic, tightening commodity supply day-by-day, and exerting continued upward pressure on energy prices.

It is this aspect that the market remains squarely focused on, given that the magnitude, and duration, of the ongoing energy price shock is essentially the sole factor that will determine how high headline inflation spikes, and how significant a growth headwind may emerge.

In light of this, we remain in a market where, for all intents and purposes, cross-asset correlations are at 1. Put simply, where crude goes, everything else will follow.