Payrolls Top Expectations

Headline nonfarm payrolls rose by +115k last month, above consensus expectations for a +65k increase, albeit while remaining within the typically-wide forecast range of -15k to +140k.

In addition to the April print, the prior two payrolls prints saw a net revision of -16k, as a result taking the 3-month moving average of job gains to +48k, around 20k lower than this time last month, though still comfortably above the breakeven pace, which is likely somewhere around zero. That said, considering that NFP is likely overstating job growth by around 60k per month, we are ultimately in a labour market that remains one of ‘slow hiring, and slow firing’ on the whole.