OBR Forecasts In Focus

Although Reeves & Co are seeking to play down the importance of the Spring Statement, the OBR will nonetheless be issuing an updated round of economic forecasts, albeit one that does not include an assessment of the ‘headroom’ that the Chancellor has against the fiscal rules.

Despite that, recent news on the fiscal front has been relatively positive. A record budget surplus was recorded in January, albeit largely as a result of a surge in CGT receipts amid worries over future tax increases, though this nonetheless meant that, as of January, FYTD borrowing was running around £8bln below the level forecast by the OBR.

This, however, will have a relatively limited impact on the broader fiscal outlook, given that the fiscal rules are judged against the forecast for the 2029/30 fiscal year. Of considerably more importance on this front will be the recent decline seen in Gilt yields, with the benchmark 10-year having recently fallen to its lowest since December 2024. Even if the OBR shan’t issue their own estimate of the Chancellor’s headroom, it seems plausible that the 20-odd bp decline in Gilt yields since the autumn will amount to somewhere between £4-5bln in additional headroom.