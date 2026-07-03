Risk warning: Trading CFDs and FX carries significant risk. Trading OTC derivatives may not be suitable for everyone so please ensure that you fully understand the risks involved and take care to manage your exposure. You have no ownership of the underlying asset. Pepperstone Financial Services LLC does not issue advice, recommendations or opinion in relation to acquiring, holding or disposing of OTC derivatives nor is Pepperstone a financial advisor. All services are provided on an execution only basis. Pepperstone Financial Services LLC only provides information of a general nature and does not take into account your financial objectives, personal circumstances. We recommend that you seek independent personal financial or legal advice.



Pepperstone Financial Services LLC is registered at Emaar Square 3 , Level: 3 ,Unit Number: 301-02, Downtown, Dubai, United Arab Emirates and is regulated by the CMA under license number 20200000358 for the activities of Introduction and Financial Consultation.

The product issuer Pepperstone Markets Limited is located at #1 Pineapple House, Old Fort Bay, Nassau, New Providence, The Bahamas and is licensed and regulated by The Securities Commission of The Bahamas (SIA-F217). You should consider whether you are part of the product issuer’s target market by reviewing the TMD, and read the PDS and other legal documents to ensure you fully understand the risks before you make any trading decisions.

Pepperstone Financial Services (DIFC) Ltd is licensed and regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (“DFSA”) under license number F004356.

Pepperstone Group Limited is licensed and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), under license number AFSL 414530, Australia

Pepperstone Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority, under license number 684312, United Kingdom