Risk warning: Trading CFDs and FX carries significant risk. Trading OTC derivatives may not be suitable for everyone so please ensure that you fully understand the risks involved and take care to manage your exposure. You have no ownership of the underlying asset. Pepperstone Financial Services LLC does not issue advice, recommendations or opinion in relation to acquiring, holding or disposing of OTC derivatives nor is Pepperstone a financial advisor. All services are provided on an execution only basis. Pepperstone Financial Services LLC only provides information of a general nature and does not take into account your financial objectives, personal circumstances. We recommend that you seek independent personal financial or legal advice.



Pepperstone Financial Services LLC is authorized and regulated by the Securities and commodities Authority (“SCA”) in the UAE under license number 20200000358 as a Category 5 Broker to introduce financial services and provide financial consultation services, registered at Emaar Square 3, Level: 3, Unit Number: 301-02, Downtown, Dubai, United Arab Emirates



Pepperstone financial services (DIFC) Ltd is licensed and regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (“DFSA”) under license number F004356.

Pepperstone Markets Limited is licensed and regulated by The Securities Commission of The Bahamas under license number SIA-F217, Bahamas

Pepperstone Group Limited is licensed and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), under license number AFSL 414530, Australia

Pepperstone Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority, under license number 684312, United Kingdom