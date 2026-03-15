In currencies, the US dollar has emerged as the clear front-runner and a preferred positioning in this market environment. The US dollar index (DXY) has broken above 100 and the defined range highs that had held since August. Notable gains in the dollar were seen against the Swedish krona, South African rand, and New Zealand dollar. Implied volatility in FX markets has risen, although the increase has been modest compared with the surge in volatility seen in short-term interest rate markets. The repricing of rate cuts and the broader interest rate outlook has been particularly aggressive, which in turn has helped support the US dollar.

The US eyeing measures to change control in the Strait of Hormuz

Reports this morning suggest the Trump administration is considering announcing a coalition of forces to escort ships through the Strait of Hormuz. This idea is receiving significant attention as markets gear up for the new week, although there remains uncertainty around if and when such a major move might occur. The proposal feeds directly into the market’s escalation versus de-escalation narrative, which continues to drive cross-asset volatility and price action. A show of clear military force could carry significant operational risks and challenges, and if executed poorly it could exacerbate tensions rather than calm them. There is also no guarantee that such a move would immediately restore normal shipping flows through the strait. As a result, markets will watch developments closely, although the timing and structure of any action remain unclear.

A huge week of central bank meetings

Central banks will dominate the macro calendar this week. The Federal Reserve meeting on Wednesday will attract the greatest attention. Markets will focus heavily on the Fed’s rhetoric around energy prices and how rising oil costs could influence short- and longer-term inflation expectations. Higher energy prices will likely push headline inflation higher in the March CPI and PCE data, potentially creating a wide divergence between headline and core inflation.

Traders will also scrutinise the revised dot plot projections to determine whether the median projection signals no rate cuts this year or maintains expectations for one cut.

The Reserve Bank of Australia meeting tomorrow is also seen as highly live. Markets currently price a 64% probability of a rate hike at this meeting. However, that outcome is far from guaranteed, and the decision remains finely balanced. As a result, volatility in the Australian dollar around the announcement could be elevated.

Elsewhere, the European Central Bank, Bank of England, Bank of Japan, and the Riksbank are not expected to move on rates. However, their guidance and policy statements could still introduce short-term volatility in their respective currencies.

Beyond central banks, the technology sector will also be in focus. NVIDIA’s GTC conference begins today, where leaders across the AI ecosystem will discuss the latest developments, trends, product releases, and the pipeline ahead. Historically, this event has been a catalyst for volatility and positive returns across many AI-linked stocks, so the sector could again become a focal point for trading activity.

China will also release a series of high-frequency economic data this week, which may influence sentiment around global growth and commodity demand.

Last week’s dominant trades were clear: selling banks, selling rallies in equity indices, being long the US dollar, long volatility, and long crude oil. The key question for markets now is whether that positioning remains intact through the event-heavy week ahead.

Good luck to all.