Strait of Hormuz tensions challenge the market's base case

It's been a lively reopening to markets in Asia, with the weekend news firmly focused on developments between the US and Iran following reports of further attacks on commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz. While cargo continues to move through the Strait, many vessels now require US naval escorts or are accepting a significantly higher level of operational risk.

As a result, the market's long-held assumption that logistical flows would steadily normalise is now being challenged. That also calls into question the view that inventories would rebuild through the second half of the year, pushing the global oil market back into surplus by the fourth quarter and potentially into a deeper supply glut in 2027.

With the mid-August memorandum of understanding expiry approaching, every additional day of two-way military strikes forces markets to reassess the probabilities that had previously been firmly embedded in pricing. That reassessment is creating higher volatility, with short positions being reduced and momentum-focused traders beginning to rebuild long exposure.

WTI crude price tests key technical resistance

The weekend headlines saw both Brent and WTI crude gap higher, with buying through the Asian session pushing both contracts back towards their respective 200-day moving averages.

A convincing daily close above those technical levels could trigger another wave of short covering, while systematic trend-following funds increase long exposure as the short-term trend improves. If that combination materialises, both Brent and WTI could extend their recovery, with WTI Spotcrude targeting the psychologically important US$80 level.

While technicals are becoming increasingly constructive, the geopolitical news flow remains the dominant driver of price action.

US dollar strengthens as oil prices rebound

The move higher in crude has translated into modest US dollar strength, with the US Dollar Index establishing a platform above 101.

Much of that move has been driven by renewed weakness in EUR/USD, which has broken below 1.1400 and appears vulnerable to a move towards 1.1350. However, traders also face an important macro calendar this week, with the US CPI report and Fed Chair Kevin Warsh's testimony before the House likely to play a significant role in shaping Federal Reserve expectations and US dollar positioning.

Gold remains vulnerable if inflation expectations rebound

Gold has also come under renewed pressure, with XAU/USD trading around US$4,074 and positioning suggesting fresh short exposure is beginning to build.

That raises the prospect of another test of the important US$4,000 support zone, a level that has consistently attracted buyers in both spot and futures markets over recent months.

Whether that support ultimately holds will depend on the direction of the US dollar and whether higher crude prices begin lifting inflation expectations after their sharp decline alongside oil over recent months. Should inflation expectations begin moving higher again, gold could come under renewed pressure from rising real yields and a firmer US dollar.

Higher oil prices could become a headwind for equities

US equity futures are also trading with a softer tone.

While earnings from the major US banks, together with results from ASML and TSMC, will dominate the company-specific narrative this week, a sustained move higher in crude would quickly shift attention back towards the macro story.

Higher oil prices could lift Treasury yields, encourage markets to price a more hawkish Federal Reserve and ultimately create a more challenging backdrop for broader risk assets. If that scenario develops, volatility across global equity markets is likely to increase.

Key levels to watch for WTI crude

For now, geopolitical developments remain firmly in control of the oil market.

Markets continue to believe both Washington and Tehran have strong incentives to restore full commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and reach a lasting agreement before the mid-August memorandum deadline expires. However, every additional day of attacks on commercial shipping and retaliatory military action weakens confidence in that outcome.

For WTI crude, a sustained break above the 200-day moving average would likely reinforce bullish momentum and encourage additional buying from both momentum traders and systematic funds. Conversely, any credible signs of de-escalation and a return towards normal shipping flows could quickly remove the geopolitical risk premium that has rebuilt in crude prices over recent sessions.