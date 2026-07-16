Earnings season kicks off next week, and as always, the big US banks report first. Six major US banks are scheduled to report between 14–15 July, all before the US market opens.

They enter earnings season with strong momentum. Five of the six have traded near record highs in the past two weeks, buoyed by sector rotation, deregulatory tailwinds, and a record-breaking M&A cycle. All six cleared the Fed's annual stress test, and each has since rewarded shareholders through dividends or buybacks.

Expectations are high, but this can cut both ways. When a stock is priced for good news, even a solid result can disappoint if it doesn't clear a raised bar, and a weak print can send the price sharply lower. That's what makes this week worth following, and why the risk of loss is just as real as the opportunity.

EPS and revenue will draw attention, but some other metrics may offer additional insight into each bank's performance. Here's what we'll be watching for each, and why it tends to matter to the share price. The commentary below is general market information, not a recommendation or advice.

Company | Ticker | Date | YTD% | Implied Move %¹

1 Data as of the market close on 6 July 2026.

2 All dates are in Eastern Time (ET).

Goldman Sachs (GS) · Before market open

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