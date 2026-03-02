Why the Rethink on the US Dollar?

There are several drivers behind the renewed strength in the greenback.

1. The Safe Haven Debate One school of thought suggests the US dollar has reasserted itself as a safe haven currency amid heightened geopolitical uncertainty. Traders appear less willing to hold the yen or Swiss franc compared with previous episodes of risk aversion. While this remains open to debate, it has clearly supported dollar flows.

2. Rising Oil Prices and Fed Expectations Higher oil prices have altered interest rate expectations. Markets have priced out 11 basis points of implied Federal Reserve rate cuts over the next 12 months. As a result, US Treasury yields have risen sharply, driven by the repricing of rates, but also higher inflation expectations.

Importantly, the relative increase in US yields compared with other G10 bond markets has been more pronounced, reinforcing the dollar’s yield advantage.

Higher yields and reduced rate cut expectations create a powerful tailwind for the USD.

The US Energy Advantage

A critical and often underappreciated factor is the United States’ role as a global energy powerhouse.

• The US produces around 13 million barrels of crude oil per day

• Approximately 65 percent of crude production is used domestically

• The US is the world’s largest LNG exporter

• Around 80 to 85 percent of total US energy production is consumed domestically

This domestic energy resilience makes the US less vulnerable to supply shocks than energy-importing nations such as Japan or many European countries. With key refineries and terminals temporarily halted in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Israel, and with the Strait of Hormuz constrained, transport and insurance costs have surged.

Shipping rates charged for crude and LNG transportation effectively doubled overnight, taking the YTD increase for chartering large vessels (in this case to China) to $439k a day - in some cases insurers will not insure vessels on certain routes. Higher transport costs may render imports uneconomical for some buyers. As a result, Asian and European energy consumers could increasingly turn to US supply to meet demand. This dynamic positions the US as a relative beneficiary of constrained Gulf logistics.

European Gas Prices and the Euro Risk

Another key development is the 39% surge in European natural gas prices. Granted, at 43 (€ / MWh) the levels are still well below what we saw in 2022, and we know this market can be highly volatile, but should this kick higher then it could see the (inverse) relationship with the EUR build.