The RBA meeting on Tuesday is unlikely to affect global markets and will be confined to Australian assets. Given recent inflation dynamics, a 25 basis point hike this week appears to be a fairly assured outcome, with the market implying a 75% probability. Where there is more debate is what happens next. Interest rate traders are convinced we will see another hike in either June or August, which would take the cash rate above post-COVID levels seen before the rate cutting cycle in February 2025.

There is a growing debate as to whether this week could mark the final hike in the cycle. The Q1 GDP numbers, released on 3 June, will almost certainly mark peak growth in the Australian economy. We are likely to see demand cooling following the 12 May budget, alongside the impact of a higher cost of capital and ongoing cost of living pressures. GDP is then expected to move from 2.6% in Q1 to around 1.5% by year end, with private sector demand and government consumption both slowing. The RBA will be aware of this, and the statement this week will likely adopt a more cautious tone. It is entirely plausible that rates are increased this week, but that this marks the final hike in the cycle, something the market is not yet pricing.

Global Central Banks and FX Dynamics

Elsewhere, we have central bank meetings in Norway and Sweden, although they are unlikely to shift markets significantly. Focus will remain on Japan. While market holidays will reduce liquidity, the yen could still see direction this week after being the strongest performer in G10 FX last week. EURJPY was notably weak, although demand emerged below 184 into 183. Given the holidays in Japan, price action may be driven more by USD flows tied to geopolitical developments, alongside movements in Brent and WTI, and how incoming US data influences front-end Treasury yields and short-term inflation expectations.

Volatility and Market Positioning

Volatility markets have normalised to an extent, with hedges partly reduced and unwound. In crude, the OVX has fallen to 75%, while S&P500 volatility has eased, with the VIX settling around 17%.

European equity indices have underperformed recently, with US exceptionalism becoming an increasingly dominant theme, but earnings ramp up this week with over 20% of the EU Stoxx index reporting. We will need to watch volatility both at the single stock level and across European markets. After a strong April for risk assets, we need to remain open-minded about what May will bring. This week should provide early signals, but with risk assets pricing in a lot of good news, and rightly so, the time for that to be validated may now be here. As always, price will dictate sentiment.

Good luck to all.