With this in mind, and to consider the probability in where price could be headed, and for risk management purposes, we consider the technical set-up, price action, correlation effects and the near-term catalysts.
Right now, the battle between the bulls and the bears remains unresolved, and that means the focus turns to key macro inputs, namely:
Here’s how I’m looking at the market and the levels that matter most.
Starting with the weekly chart, and while few CFD traders make entry decisions from the weekly timeframe, it can provide an incredibly useful big picture overview of the broader flows and market balance.
Since late March, XAUUSD has effectively traded within a broad range between:
A weekly closing break outside of this range could prove extremely powerful and potentially signal the start of a more persistent trending move.
Right now, however, price remains trapped in balance.
Moving down to the daily chart, we can see the range structure more clearly.
The first major downside level sits at the 20 May low of $4,453.53.
Should gold close below that level, attention would quickly turn to $4377/75, representing:
On the topside, bulls need to regain control, which needs a rally and close the 5-day high of $4,600.
A break and close above that level could open the door to:
At the same time:
In other words, the market still lacks clear directional conviction and unless trading long/short around the ranges, for those adopting a momentum approach, the tape needs work.
The biggest macro relationship driving gold right now is not necessarily the USD. It is US Treasury yields.
Specifically, the relationship between gold and the US 10-year Treasury yield has become extremely powerful.
The current 20-day rolling correlation between gold and the US 10-year yield sits around negative 0.80.
That is the strongest inverse relationship between the two since June 2023.
What that means in practice:
If that relationship continues to hold, then gold bulls will ultimately want to see:
This is where crude oil becomes critically important.
If the sell-off in oil continues after Monday’s sharp decline, then:
In that scenario, continued weakness in both WTI and Brent towards $90 could become a tailwind for gold prices.
From a macro perspective, two data points matter most this week:
This could influence the market’s view on growth and future demand dynamics.
This is likely the bigger event for gold traders.
While markets increasingly focus on future inflation expectations, the reality is that core PCE remains one of the Fed’s preferred inflation measures.
Gold bulls would likely want to see:
That combination could provide the fuel for a stronger upside move in gold.
With gold trading in balance, options markets are also reflecting reduced expectations for volatility.
XAU 1-week gold (options) implied volatility currently sits around 19.7%, not far from year-to-date lows.
That implies:
From current spot pricing, that projects an approximate trading range of:
Those levels may become useful zones for traders looking to fade extreme moves during the week while the broader range remains intact.
At this stage, gold remains a range-trading market until proven otherwise.
I would become more constructive on gold on:
That could open the path towards the 50-day MA and possibly $4773.
On the downside, I would look for short opportunities on:
That would potentially bring:
For now, the key inputs remain clear:
That is where the real directional signal for gold is likely to come from this week.
The material provided here has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Whilst it is not subject to any prohibition on dealing ahead of the dissemination of investment research we will not seek to take any advantage before providing it to our clients.
Pepperstone doesn’t represent that the material provided here is accurate, current or complete, and therefore shouldn’t be relied upon as such. The information, whether from a third party or not, isn’t to be considered as a recommendation; or an offer to buy or sell; or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any security, financial product or instrument; or to participate in any particular trading strategy. It does not take into account readers’ financial situation or investment objectives. We advise any readers of this content to seek their own advice. Without the approval of Pepperstone, reproduction or redistribution of this information isn’t permitted.