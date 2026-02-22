Markets in Focus:

Bullish Momentum & Trend:

KOSPI, TSEC, EU STOXX 50, FRA40, FTSE100, AUDNZD, XAUEUR, XAUGBP, XAUCHF, CRUDE.

Bearish Momentum & Trend:

GBPMXN, EURMXN, GBPAUD, CHFNOK, CIBR ETF (First Trust cyber security ETF)

Tariff Policy Shift: Markets Brace for Section 122 Rate Increase

Markets are assessing reports that President Trump may lift the global tariff rate imposed under Section 122 authority from 10% to 15%. While investors may attempt to digest and move beyond the announcement efficiently, the broader implications remain complex.

The tariff refund process now heads to the Lower House for clarification. With hundreds of claims already filed, resolution may stretch beyond the U.S. midterm elections, if claims are indeed honoured at all. This creates prolonged uncertainty for trade-exposed sectors and multinational corporates.

Trump’s approval rating has slipped to 42%, sitting only marginally above public support for tariffs themselves. Replacing IEEPA tariffs with alternative trade remedies could reinforce the improved deficit-to-GDP dynamic, particularly if the Treasury retains the $170 billion collected in reciprocal tariffs since implementation.

However, maintaining strong tariff convictions carries political risk. Backtracking could damage credibility and weaken the broader “America First” narrative.

The reaction on Friday saw the S&P500 close just off the 5-day high. We’ll see if there is any spillover into Asia, and with Trump adjusting the tariffs rate 5ppt higher.

U.S.–Iran Tensions Drive Crude Oil Higher