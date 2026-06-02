Expected Listing 12 June 2026 (pricing 11 June) Exchange NASDAQ Est. Valuation ~$1.8 Trillion Target Raise $75B Free-float 4% of Total Shares Key Revenue Driver Starlink, Launch Systems, Defence, AI Infrastructure Nasdaq 100 Inclusion ~15 Days Post-listing S&P 500 Inclusion 6+ Month Post-listing Share Lockup No New Shares For 180 Days 2025 Revenue $18.67B 2025 Net Loss -$4.9B Trade with Pepperstone CFDs Available Pre-IPO Commission No Commission (Spread Only) SPCX.US Commission 0.02 USD per lot (Min 0.02)

One of the Biggest Market Events in Years

SpaceX has spent more than two decades operating as a private company, building leadership positions in satellite communications, launch systems and national security infrastructure.

The IPO represents a major shift, giving public market investors direct exposure to a business that has become central to the future of communications, defence, AI infrastructure and the broader Space Economy.

The scale alone is difficult to ignore. At a valuation approaching $1.8 trillion, SpaceX would immediately become one of the largest listed companies globally.

However, what makes SPCX particularly interesting is not simply its size. It is the extraordinary gap between how different investors may value the company.

Why the 4% Free Float Matters

Perhaps the most important feature of the IPO is the expected free float of just 4%.

A float this small is unusual for a company of this scale and has several implications.

First, Elon Musk maintains tight control of the business.

Second, a limited supply of shares creates scarcity, particularly if investor demand proves strong.

Third, a small float reduces the risk of broader market disruption. Had SpaceX floated a substantially larger percentage of the company, institutional investors may have needed to sell large portions of existing portfolios to fund allocations.

Instead, the relatively small float could support strong demand while limiting the supply of stock available to trade.

For traders, scarcity often translates into volatility.

Starlink Is the Engine of the Business Today

While much of the attention focuses on rockets and Mars, Starlink is increasingly the financial engine of the business.

Starlink has grown rapidly in recent years and now represents the majority of company revenue. The business generates recurring subscription income, benefits from strong network effects and continues to expand globally.

This is important because recurring revenue businesses typically command higher valuation multiples than traditional industrial businesses.

In many ways, investors are increasingly viewing SpaceX as a communications and infrastructure platform rather than simply a launch company.

Why Valuing SpaceX Is So Difficult

Traditional analysts will likely approach SpaceX using a sum-of-the-parts valuation model, making assumptions around revenue growth, cash flow, capital expenditure requirements and cost of capital.

Using that framework, some may argue the company's existing businesses justify a valuation significantly below current IPO expectations.

However, SpaceX is not positioning itself to investors as a traditional aerospace company.

Management is increasingly framing the business as a long-term AI infrastructure and Space Economy platform.

The vision extends beyond launch systems and satellite communications to include future opportunities in AI infrastructure, autonomous systems, compute, enterprise software and the broader digital economy.

That creates a significant challenge for investors.

The stock is likely to trade not on what the company earns today, but on what investors believe it could become over the next decade.

As a result, fair value estimates are likely to be widely dispersed, which is often the perfect recipe for volatility.

Why ETF Flows Could Matter

Many investors assume that a company with a market capitalisation approaching $1.8 trillion would immediately attract enormous passive inflows.

The reality is more nuanced.

Major indices calculate weightings using free-float adjusted market capitalisation rather than total market value.

Because only around 4% of shares are expected to be publicly available, SPCX may initially receive a smaller weighting in major indices than many investors expect.