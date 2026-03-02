Brent crude futures initially gapped 13% higher to $82.37 on the open before quickly settling back toward $78. The inability to hold above $80 suggests the oil market may already be discounting a significant supply disruption. Increased output quotas from OPEC+ are also likely helping to cap the upside in crude prices.
The Brent futures curve has steepened aggressively into backwardation, with the front month contract now trading at a $5.25 premium over the six month contract. This prompt spread is approaching the $5.69 premium seen in June 2025 and reflects how traders are pricing near term tightness in supply.
If the Strait of Hormuz become further constrained, the prompt spread could widen further. Elevated logistical risk premiums are already feeding into higher shipping and insurance costs, and in some cases companies have temporarily halted logistical services. With other regional producers potentially affected, the distribution of possible oil price outcomes has widened materially. Low visibility around supply makes risk pricing more complex and typically increases volatility.
S&P 500 and NAS100 futures are trading down 0.6%, but off the session lows. Asian equity indices are lower by 0.4% to 1%. While sentiment has clearly taken a hit, the absence of aggressive liquidation suggests markets believe a more prolonged escalation would be required to materially alter inflation expectations and consumption trends.
Equity traders are also mindful that sustained crude prices at elevated levels would be needed to meaningfully tighten financial conditions. Until then, the reaction remains measured.
The AI rotation theme may also continue to drive single stock and index volatility this week. Investors remain sensitive to positioning shifts within technology and semiconductor names, particularly following recent mixed reactions to earnings from large cap AI leveraged stocks.
Geopolitical developments remain the central driver of price action. Traders are closely monitoring news related to transportation routes, shipping costs, insurance premiums and energy infrastructure. Attempting to quantify the aggregate impact on supply in real time is challenging, especially in a market dominated by algorithmic execution and rapid headline interpretation.
In this environment, cross asset correlations typically rise. Increased hedging flows and evolving liquidity conditions can produce price action that does not neatly align with fundamental narratives. Traders must remain open minded to where the collective market may take prices and adjust position sizing and intraday risk management accordingly.
With rapid news flow, the trading landscape we see today could look materially different by the end of the week. A session by session approach to risk exposure may prove prudent.
In early Asian trade, demand initially rotated into traditional safe havens such as CHF and JPY, with short AUDCHF attracting increased attention. However, that move has since been pared back and replaced by a preference for petrocurrencies, notably NOK, as traders express a more direct energy linked view.
Gold flows remain elevated. The metal continues to act as a refuge for investors reluctant to add USD exposure during heightened uncertainty, particularly given the possibility that evolving developments could prompt the Federal Reserve to consider earlier rate cuts. It would not be unreasonable to assume that emerging market reserve managers may also view current events as justification to increase gold as a percentage of reserves.
The primary scheduled macro risk is US nonfarm payrolls. Consensus expects 60,000 jobs added in February, with the unemployment rate unchanged at 4.3%. A meaningful deviation could influence expectations for Federal Reserve policy and US rate pricing.
China’s PMIs and the National People’s Congress meeting will also be closely followed, alongside US retail sales and ISM manufacturing and services data.
In Australia, Q4 GDP is expected at 2.2% year on year, and RBA Governor Bullock speaks Tuesday at 08:10 AEDT. AUD swaps imply a 10% probability of an RBA hike at the March meeting, but price in 19.6 basis points of tightening, or a 78% probability, for the 5 May meeting. By that stage, the RBA will have received two employment reports and updated CPI data through Q1.
In the UK, Chancellor Reeves delivers the Spring Statement, including fiscal projections and gilt remit guidance. UK OIS implies an 86% probability of a 25 basis point BoE rate cut on 19 March. Traders remain biased toward selling rallies in GBP crosses, with GBPCHF appearing tactically compelling in a risk sensitive environment. Eurozone flash CPI for February is also due, with expectations for inflation to hold at 1.7% year on year.
Broadcom earnings will be a focal point for equity markets. Options pricing implies a plus or minus 8.1% move on the day, highlighting substantial event risk. Investors remain cautious on the AI thematic and appear quick to reduce exposure to stocks leveraged to that narrative. As seen recently with Nvidia, even beats on earnings and guidance may not be sufficient to drive sustained upside.
Markets reflect a textbook risk off setup, yet price action remains orderly outside of energy. Oil markets are pricing supply tightness, but equities are not signaling systemic stress. The week ahead combines geopolitical uncertainty with significant macro data and corporate earnings catalysts. Traders should remain flexible, manage risk dynamically and stay alert to shifting correlations across asset classes.
Good luck to all.
