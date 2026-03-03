As for government employment, the impact of last year’s deferred resignation programme has probably now entirely made its way through the payrolls data, while the mid-February DHS shutdown came after the end of the reference week. Still, an ongoing federal hiring freeze should continue to act as a drag here.

Leading Indicators Lean The Other Way

While those factors point to downside risks, leading indicators for the headline payrolls print tell a different story.

Initial jobless claims were essentially unchanged between the January and February survey weeks, while continuing claims rose a modest +14k over the same period. Elsewhere, the NFIB survey pointed to a pick-up in hiring intentions, and the weekly ADP metric, albeit for the week prior to the reference week, signals a jobs gain of +51k, having continued to accelerate in recent weeks. PMIs are also painting a somewhat rosier picture, with the ISM manufacturing survey’s employment sub-index rising to its highest levels in over a year at 48.8 last month, though the equivalent services metric has yet to be released at the time of writing.

Earnings Pressures To Stay Contained

Staying with the establishment survey, the jobs report is set to show wage pressures remaining contained, with average hourly earnings set to have dipped 0.1pp to 0.3% MoM in February, seeing the annual rate remain unchanged at 3.7% YoY. The workweek is also set to remain unchanged, at 34.3 hours.

Data of this ilk, clearly, is likely to be of little concern to the FOMC, with pay pressures not threatening the sustainable achievement of the 2% inflation aim over the medium-term at the present time.