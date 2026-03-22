Market internals paint a concerning picture. Around 66% of ASX 200 stocks are trading below their 200-day moving average, 79% are below their 50-day moving average, and 39% closed Friday at four-week lows. This breadth deterioration highlights widespread participation in the sell-off and limited areas for defensive positioning.

Interest rates and inflation: A sharp repricing of expectations

The macro environment is becoming increasingly challenging. Higher front-end yields and a broader sell-off across the curve are weighing on duration-sensitive equities, as rising discount rates compress valuations.

At the same time, short-term inflation expectations are being repriced aggressively higher, with one- and two-year inflation swaps moving sharply in line with crude.

In the US, interest rate swap pricing has shifted materially. The implied yield for the December FOMC meeting rose 32bp over the past week, with markets now leaning toward the possibility that the next move from the Fed could be a hike.

This repricing is global. UK markets are assigning a small probability to three Bank of England hikes over the next three meetings. The ECB is pricing around 55 basis points of tightening by July and close to three hikes by year end. In Australia, swaps imply the RBA could deliver up to four hikes by December, taking the cash rate above 5%.

The macro risk: A toxic mix for markets

This repricing appears increasingly emotional and driven by a right-tail, supply-led shock. History shows that hiking into a supply shock rarely ends well for risk assets.

Markets are now facing a difficult combination of rising short-term inflation expectations, a sharp sell-off in both nominal and real yields, and tightening expectations driven not by stronger growth, but by higher energy prices and geopolitical risk.

Volatility and positioning: Managing binary outcomes

There remains very limited visibility on what could trigger a credible de-escalation. This lack of clarity should keep volatility well supported as a hedge against uncertainty.

With a binary event risk into Tuesday’s ultimatum, the near-term trading environment is highly susceptible to positioning flows, as participants adjust exposures to manage potential outcomes.

Good luck to all.