Powell Strikes A Noncommittal Tone

Reflecting on this, at his penultimate post-meeting press conference, Chair Powell struck something of a non-committal tone, clearly seeking not to be ‘boxed in’ to any particular policy path. Still, Powell noted that ‘looking-through’ energy price shocks is ‘standard learning’ for central bankers, but that the Fed’s precise response to the energy shock will depend largely on inflation expectations.

Elsewhere, in the presser, Powell was at pains to stress that the Fed ‘don’t know’ what the effects of present Middle East conflict will be, while also noting that the US economy is ‘doing pretty well’ despite prevailing uncertainty.

Finally, Powell offered some long-awaited clarity on his future plans. Powell plans to remain as a Governor at the Fed until the DoJ investigation is “well and truly over”, and that he would serve as ‘Chair Pro Tem’ if Warsh were not confirmed by the Senate in good time. As for once that investigation has concluded, Powell noted that he has not yet made a firm decision regarding his plans.

Conclusion

Zooming out, the overall message from the FOMC right now is one of watching, and waiting, to obtain greater clarity on the macroeconomic backdrop, amid the incredibly fluid geopolitical situation.

For the time being, it seems likely that the Committee will sit on their hands until the magnitude, and duration, of the energy price shock becomes clearer, in order to ensure that inflation expectations remain well-anchored to the 2% target. Still, policy tightening seems off the cards for now, with the Committee likely to look-through the temporary ‘hump’ in price pressures on the back of higher commodity prices, especially given the fragile balance that the labour market is in at the current juncture.

Consequently, rate reductions remain on the cards as the year progresses, once disinflationary progress resumes, and particularly if labour conditions materially worsen. Those cuts, though, of which I still pencil in two 25bp moves by year-end, likely in the second half of the year, once Kevin Warsh is at the helm.