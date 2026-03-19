Conclusion

Zooming out, this appears to be an MPC that, at the current juncture, is not prepared to entirely look-through the present energy price shock, apart from in the event of a ‘very short-lived’ conflict, which at this stage sadly seems somewhat unlikely.

Despite an increasing margin of labour market slack having emerged in recent months, it appears that the MPC’s consensus opinion is that a more restrictive stance is warranted to bear down on the risks of second-round inflation effects, not least considering the potential scarring caused by recent experiences of higher inflation stemming from a host of supply shocks.

With that in mind, unless the MPC are comfortable enough with the medium-term inflation outlook at the April meeting, and have obtained sufficient clarity on the geopolitical backdrop to be confident that headline prices will sustainably return to the 2% target, any further easing this year is likely to become an increasingly remote prospect.

That said, the approx. 60bp of tightening that markets presently discount by year-end seems wide of the mark, considering that Bank Rate is already in restrictive territory, and that anaemic economic momentum means the economy overall has relatively little pricing power, considerably lessening the need to increase the degree of policy restriction at the current juncture.

Overall, though, the hawkish tone of the statement implies that the MPC may be on the verge of making a horrific policy mistake. The economy is in a much different place to the last energy shock four years ago, with the labour market considerably more fragile, and the risks of price pressures proving persistent considerably lower. With higher energy prices likely, if prolonged, likely to result in a significant negative demand shock, an overly-tight monetary stance would not only worsen any broader economic slowdown, but also run the risk of undershooting the 2% inflation aim in the medium-run.