Key Takeaways

• Energy markets remain the central driver of cross-asset volatility as traders focus on developments in the Middle East.

• Brent crude has surged toward $86 and is on track for its strongest weekly gain since 2022.

• One-month Brent implied volatility has jumped to 67%, the highest since the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

• The oil futures curve is showing extreme backwardation, signaling significant near-term supply concerns.

• Analysts estimate Brent could reach $120 if supply through the Strait of Hormuz is disrupted for several weeks.

• Conversely, signs of de-escalation could push prices back toward a longer-term equilibrium near $60.