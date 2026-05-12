Conclusion

For the most part, today’s inflation data tells us relatively little by way of new information. We already knew that energy prices had risen further, and that spot headline inflation would follow suit, which is exactly what has transpired in the April CPI report.

In terms of the FOMC outlook, the rise in headline CPI shan’t move the needle especially much, given policymakers’ continued focus on the both the duration of the energy price shock, as well as the risk of second-round inflation effects emerging. Today’s print provides little clarity on either of those points, though the continued ‘no hire, no fire’ nature of the labour market, as well as the well-anchored nature of long-run inflation expectations, both mean that the risk of second-round effects materialising seems minimal for now.

Looking forwards, the FOMC are likely to retain their ‘wait and see’ approach for the time being, seeking confirmation that the energy-induced rise in inflation will indeed prove to be temporary in nature, before seeking to make any policy adjustments. That said, once such confidence is obtained, there remains a path to the FOMC delivering a cut or two before the end of the year, driven by labour market fragility, with policymakers remaining likely to ‘look through’ any temporary hump in headline inflation for the time being.