Powell’s Final Press Conference

Reflecting on this, at what is almost certain to be his final post-meeting press conference, Chair Powell stuck largely to his recent script. Added to which, markets are, understandably, at this stage, considerably less sensitive to any policy guidance that Powell may provide, considering that Kevin Warsh is set to replace him in the ‘hot seat’ from mid-May.

Of most interest, were Powell’s comments regarding his future, noting that he will remain as a Governor for the time being, albeit while keeping a ‘low profile’ during his remaining tenure on the Fed Board, in light of the continued attacks on the Fed’s independence, and given that the DoJ’s investigation is not yet over with ‘finality’.

Zooming out, many have criticised Powell over the last eight years, almost always doing so with the benefit of hindsight, and almost never while proposing an alternative policy path.

My view is that, all told, Powell has done a damn good job – preventing the repo market seizing up; throwing everything in the toolbox at the economy to support it during the pandemic; taming runaway inflation and engineering a soft landing; all while enduring a seemingly endless series of supply shocks, and staving off unprecedented attacks on the Fed’s independence.

Yes, there have been mistakes along the way, most notably the idea of ‘flexible average inflation targeting’, and the ‘autopilot’ QT slip-up in the early days of his tenure, but the course has been corrected on those fronts relatively quickly. All told, it’s a ‘job well done’ for Jay; as the saying goes, the loudest boos always come from the cheapest seats.

Conclusion

Summing up, the April FOMC changes little in the grand scheme of things, as Powell bows out after eight years at the helm. For the time being, policymakers seem likely to stick with their patient approach, watching how the economy evolves, and how the geopolitical backdrop develops, before making any policy adjustments.

Still, policy tightening remains off the table for the time being, with the direction of travel for rates still being lower, despite those hawkish language dissents mentioned above. Assuming that inflation expectations remain well-anchored around the 2% target, the Committee at large are likely to ‘look through’ the temporary ‘hump’ in headline inflation, particularly given not only the fragile balance in which the labour market finds itself, but also the necessity of a lower fed funds rate if Chair nominee Warsh is successful in shrinking, and tidying up, the balance sheet.

Hence, a couple of rate reductions likely remain on the cards in the second half of the year, particularly if the labour backdrop were to weaken further, though the first of those cuts may not come until September, depending on how the geopolitical landscape evolves.