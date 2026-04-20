The Stock Market Is Not The Economy

It’s a well-worn adage that ‘the stock market is not the economy’.

Over time, that adage has tended to ring true more often than not. Equities operate as a forward-looking discounting mechanism, pricing expectations of future corporate earnings, as opposed to whatever the economic reality ‘on the ground’ may be in the here and now.

There have, perhaps, seldom been many times where that divergence has been as stark as it is now. Not only from a geopolitical perspective, where major Wall St benchmarks trade at all-time highs, despite conflict continuing to rage, but from an economic one too, with stocks at record highs, while consumer sentiment plumbs record lows, and the labour market remains mired in a ‘no hire, no fire’ dynamic.

So, what’s driving the equity market higher?

Put simply, there seems to be something of a virtuous cycle going on here. Increasingly, it is the case that corporates are able to grow revenues, substantially in some cases, while keeping labour costs largely unchanged, or even reducing them via layoffs, in turn resulting in a lower cost of goods sold, and a higher gross margin. Arguably the only factor that can explain this dynamic is higher productivity, whereby either fewer workers are producing the same level of output, or the same number of workers are producing more output.