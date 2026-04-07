Factors To Watch

First things first, it’s important to remember that the earnings themselves that will be released through reporting season are already somewhat stale. The macroeconomic outlook has flipped almost totally on its head since the start of March, as a result of conflict having broken out in the Middle East, in turn triggering a surge in energy prices. Naturally, this will bring with it not only inflationary implications, but likely also a significant negative demand shock, particularly if higher energy prices prove more prolonged than expected.

On that note, guidance issued by corporates over the upcoming reporting season will be pivotal, as participants are highly likely to focus much more on the near-term outlook, than they are on figures that reflect a period very different from the present economic reality. Specifically, comments around how firms are likely to deal with significant input cost pressures, as well as how corporates see consumer demand evolving in the months ahead. On these points, comments from Consumer Discretionary names are likely to be particularly instructive. Comments from ‘Big Oil’ stocks are also going to be of interest, especially in terms of how long it may take for commodity flows, and hence prices, to normalise.

There will also be considerable interest in guidance issued by the ‘hyperscalers’, as well as by semiconductor names, and the ‘magnificent seven’ at large. While market attention has focused almost entirely on geopolitics of late, jitters over the broader AI theme haven’t gone away, whether they pertain to potential negative labour impacts from AI agents substituting for workers, or whether it be concerns over the increasingly circular nature by which deals in the space are being financed. Key for investors here will be guidance issued moving forwards, particularly in terms of capex for the coming quarters, with there being no sign of spending in the AI ‘arms race’ slowing any time soon.