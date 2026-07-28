Markets are awaiting Meta's earnings release after the close of the U.S. trading session on July 29, with expectations that the company will deliver another strong quarter in terms of revenue and earnings. However, this earnings season among the technology giants has shown that simply beating expectations is no longer enough to push shares to new highs. Investors have shifted their focus from the quality of quarterly results to a more important question: can Meta continue to justify its massive artificial intelligence spending and translate it into financial returns?

Market expectations point to revenue of approximately $60.2 billion, with earnings per share of around $7.20, reflecting continued strong growth driven by the company's digital advertising business. Advertising remains Meta's primary source of revenue, supported by higher engagement across its platforms and continued improvements in ad targeting through artificial intelligence technologies.

At the same time, expectations have risen just as quickly as the company's results.

This earnings season has demonstrated that investors have become far more selective in evaluating large technology companies. Although Alphabet reported strong results and exceeded market expectations, investor attention quickly shifted toward its plans to increase capital expenditure rather than the earnings themselves. This sends a clear message to Meta: markets no longer reward AI spending simply because it represents an investment in the future. Instead, investors are looking for tangible evidence that these investments are translating into stronger revenue growth and improved profitability.

As a result, spending on AI infrastructure is likely to be the central theme during the earnings call.