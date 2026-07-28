Apple is set to report fiscal Q3 2026 earnings after the US market close on July 30, followed by its earnings call. This will also be Tim Cook's last earnings call as CEO. Per the company's earlier announcement, he'll transition to executive chairman in September, with current head of hardware engineering John Ternus stepping in as CEO.
There isn't much disagreement in the market on this quarter's numbers. Adjusted EPS is expected to grow roughly 20% year-over-year, revenue about 16%, while gross margin may ease slightly to around 48%.
Beyond the headline financials, traders are focused on three things: whether iPhone demand can keep up last quarter's strength; whether memory cost pressure on gross margin turns out worse than management's prior guidance; and whether Apple's AI strategy holds together through the leadership handover.
Apple's track record over the past eight quarters is close to flawless: both EPS and revenue have beaten estimates in all eight, and EBITDA has come in ahead of consensus in six. But precisely because "beating every time" has become the market's default assumption, any miss or below-consensus guidance could trigger an outsized selloff.
Options pricing already reflects some of that caution. For a company known for rock-steady cash flow and highly predictable results, Apple's average one-day move after earnings has historically been just 1.63%. This time, though, options are pricing in an implied one-day move nearly double that historical average.
Beyond the CEO transition and the memory cost squeeze, Apple's stock has kept climbing since late June, repeatedly hitting new highs — meaning the market has already priced in plenty of optimism. Any surprise could amplify the move.
As of this writing, Bloomberg's analyst ratings stand at 36 Buy, 18 Hold, and just 4 Sell — a clearly bullish tilt in sentiment.
What's surprising is that the median price target is $323.27, while the current share price is already near $337. In other words, the stock is trading above the "fair value" that analysts broadly endorse.
That's not inherently bearish, but it does mean that if earnings and the call don't deliver enough incremental good news to justify higher price targets, the recent rally could hit a digestion phase.
The market broadly expects Apple to beat again, so beyond the headline numbers, three variables deserve closer attention from traders.
Last quarter's gross margin of 49.27% was a multi-year high. But management has already warned that AI-driven server demand is pushing up DRAM and NAND prices, meaning memory procurement costs will rise meaningfully — hence the 47.5%-48.5% guidance range.
If the actual number lands near the low end, or misses it, the market will likely take a harder look at whether Apple's "raise prices to offset costs" playbook is sustainable. If it holds near the top of the range, that would suggest the high-margin services business and iPhone premiumization are still effectively offsetting cost pressure.
Last quarter, iPhone revenue came in at $57 billion and Greater China grew 28% — both notably ahead of expectations. What's worth watching this quarter is whether demand holds steady as prices have crept higher, particularly in China, where the question is whether price increases are starting to bite into sales at the point of purchase.
There are also two potential catalysts worth watching in the second half. First, Apple Intelligence received regulatory approval in China in July. Second, according to media reports, Apple is testing DRAM chips from ChangXin Memory Technologies (CXMT) as a potential supplier for some devices sold in China.
If management strikes a more upbeat tone on AI feature rollout, Chinese demand, and supply chain diversification, that could provide a modest boost to sentiment at the margin.
The market will be watching closely for whether the incoming leadership team can carry forward the direction of Apple Intelligence, and further explain how AI will keep driving hardware sales, services revenue, and ecosystem value. If the AI monetization path and the pace of future product integration become clearer, the stock could find support.
On the daily chart, Apple has staged a strong rebound from around $274 in late June, clearing both the $280 and $317 levels along the way and continuing to set new all-time highs. RSI is also edging closer to overbought territory.
For traders, $317 has now flipped into a support level:
Put together, the market is likely to see another quarter of steady growth from Apple.
But for a stock already trading at record highs, what really determines the market's reaction isn't whether earnings beat again — it's whether management can show that gross margin pressure from rising memory costs remains manageable, and convince traders that Apple Intelligence will keep underpinning growth for years to come.
With Apple's forward P/E already at 36.57x, valuation risk is not something to brush aside. The current premium will only continue to earn the market's blessing if both earnings resilience and the AI growth story hold up.
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