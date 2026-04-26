Tech momentum and earnings strength

There has been significant focus on the NAS100, and flows have increased accordingly. The market is fully engaged in the tech trade, particularly in AI leaders, infrastructure and power generation, as well as hardware, memory and compute plays.

So far, 27% of the S&P 500 have reported earnings, with strong results. Around 78% have beaten expectations by an average of 10%. Consensus EPS growth for the quarter is now tracking just under 16%, with full-year expectations at 18.6%.

Intel delivered strong numbers last week, supporting sentiment, while TSMC results have provided a positive read-through to Nvidia, now trading at $208 with a market cap of $5.08 trillion.

Lower realised volatility has also supported equities. The 20-day realised volatility in the S&P 500 has declined from 20% in early April to 14%. It pays to be long equities when volatility is falling, as the ensuing passive flows that come from lower volatility promote a new leg higher in equity.

The market had entered April neutral to underweight tech, pricing in concerns around AI disruption, private credit risks to banks, Brent crude rising to $150, and potential Fed hikes. There were also expectations of escalation in the US-Iran conflict.

These views have not materialised, and investors have rotated back into tech in size. Positive developments around AI demand and usage, including updates from Anthropic, have helped. Investors are also increasingly comfortable with capex plans and expected returns. Meta remains a key risk given past headwinds from heavy investment cycles.

Central banks in focus, but no fireworks expected

Central bank meetings are plentiful this week, with the Fed, ECB, BOE and BOC all in focus. None are expected to change policy, and the Fed in particular is likely to remain patient. Geopolitics remains uncertain, with crude rebounding last week. While a ceasefire remains possible and talks may occur remotely, the Strait of Hormuz is still blocked. The longer this persists, the greater the potential impact on inflation and demand. For now, corporate earnings remain resilient and US companies continue to manage conditions well.

Australian CPI and RBA expectations