Summary

• RBA expected to hike 25bp to 4.35%, with ~76% probability priced • Inflation remains above target, forcing a tightening bias

• Growth expected to peak and slow into year end • Fiscal support to ease, adding pressure to the outlook

• Debate builds on whether this is the final rate hike

• AUD implications likely more pronounced on cross rates

A Turning Point in the Australian Economy

It is becoming clear that we have hit a turning point and an inflection point in the Australian economy, with risks now firmly skewed towards slower growth into year end.

One could argue that ASX200 domestic cyclical equities have sensed this for some time. While this has also been influenced by RBA rate hikes, higher costs of capital, and cost of living pressures driven by energy and food prices, the underperformance in ASX-listed retailers and banks suggests investors have already priced in this dynamic impacting future earnings.

RBA Meeting and Rate Hike Expectations

The RBA meets on Tuesday, and we will learn more about how it views the evolving dynamics between above target inflation and a slowdown in the domestic economy. This will come through its statement and Governor Bullock’s press conference shortly after, and the market will react accordingly.