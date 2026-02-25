Q1 Revenue Guidance Surges Above the Street

The standout feature of the report was forward guidance. NVIDIA projected Q1 revenue of $78 billion at the midpoint, well above the Street’s forecast of $72.7 billion and at the upper end of analyst expectations.

This guidance confirms that demand for AI infrastructure remains strong, particularly from hyperscalers and enterprise customers expanding their compute capacity. Management reiterated that companies are accelerating investment in AI, with adoption rising rapidly across industries.

Margins Remain Resilient Despite Input Cost & Competition Concerns

Gross margins came in at 75.2 percent for Q4, above expectations, and management guided to a 75 percent midpoint for the current quarter. This is significant given investor concerns around rising memory and DRAM costs potentially weighing on profitability.

Instead, NVIDIA continues to demonstrate strong pricing power and operational leverage, with margins holding at elevated levels. Sustained gross margin performance will remain a key factor in supporting valuation.

China and Competition in Focus

While the earnings numbers were strong, some caution emerged during the post-earnings analyst call. Management acknowledged competitive progress in the AI chip space and highlighted uncertainty around China, despite holding a licence to ship H200 chips to the region. These geopolitical and competitive factors may contribute to short-term volatility, even as the broader AI demand story remains intact.

Can NVIDIA Sustain a Break Above $200?