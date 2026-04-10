Of course, one can annualise this MoM data in an attempt to build a clearer picture of near-term inflationary trends. However, as the below data shows, the headline metrics here are also skewed significantly higher as a result of higher energy costs:

3-month annualised CPI: 5.3% (prior 3.0%)

6-month annualised CPI: 3.8% (prior 2.6%)

3-month annualised core CPI: 2.9% (prior 3.0%)

6-month annualised core CPI: 2.3% (prior 2.3%)

Details Are Pivotal

Digging into the report, it is unsurprising to learn that energy proved the main reason for the surge in CPI seen last month, having contributed 79bp to the 3.3% YoY headline figure, and with energy prices having risen by 10.9% MoM/12.5% YoY in March alone.

Stepping away from energy prices for a moment, the report also showed core goods prices having risen 1.2% YoY, 0.2pp above the pace seen in Feb, while core services prices rose by 3.0% YoY, unchanged from last time out. Although energy prices will grab most of the attention, and understandably so, these figures do nonetheless bear watching closely, not only as we continue to gauge whether the bulk of tariff pass-through has now been and gone, but also as the potential for second-round inflation effects, and more persistent price pressures, remains the key determinant of the near-term monetary policy outlook.