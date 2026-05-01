It would appear that, after months of prevarication, and verbal jawboning, Japan’s Ministry of Finance (MoF) have finally run out of patience, stepping up to the plate and intervening to prop up the JPY.

The first, apparent, round of intervention came on Thursday, shortly after top currency diplomat Mimura issued a ‘final warning’ to speculators that the hammer could soon be dropped, with those JPY purchases in turn sparking around a 5 big-figure rally in USD/JPY, with similar moves seen in the crosses. A similar jump in the JPY has been seen early in EU trade this morning, though the move is thus far more modest than the gains seen yesterday, even if it does again have the hallmarks of the MoF getting their hands dirty once more.

What is perhaps most interesting about this intervention round, though, is that it seems centred more on defending a particular level, than about tamping down excess market volatility. It had become a bit of a running joke that USDJPY was trading with a 159 handle every day for the last month, with trading ranges having become very tight indeed. Clearly, the 160 figure in spot USDJPY is a key ‘line in the sand’ for the MoF, and perhaps for the US Treasury too, with whom the Japanese have been co-ordinating on FX matters closely during the course of the second Trump Administration.

Of course, it is not only spot USDJPY that the MoF will be watching, but the value of the JPY against a basket of peers. If we look at that value, using the BoJ’s JPY NEER index, we see clearly that the JPY is trading at its weakest level in decades. That said, what’s more interesting is that, this time around, the NEER index has weakened just 1.5% over the last 20 days, approx. half the move seen before prior intervention rounds, while we are also only 4% off the 3-month high, again roughly half as far away as we’ve been previously. This, again, suggests that the prior intervention playbook has been torn up, and that Katayama & Co are considerably more pre-occupied with the currency’s level, as opposed to its volatility, then their predecessors.