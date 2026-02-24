Sell First, Ask Questions Later

Generally speaking, the mindset has been ‘sell first, ask questions later’ whenever a headline regarding some soft of significant AI advancement has crossed news wires. The nature of that announcement, and the sector impacted, hasn’t mattered especially much, with SaaS firms seemingly unable to get out of the market’s crosshairs for the time being.

However, the indiscriminate nature of the selling pressure seen makes little sense. If the argument is that software names will fall victim to AI advancements leading to firms bringing functions inhouse, that should – all else equal – be a boon for the hyperscalers, who will find their data centres in higher demand, and for chipmakers, who will also benefit from said demand. That, however, hasn’t proved to be the case, at least in terms of recent price action.