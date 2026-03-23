From the Federal Reserve’s perspective, Powell’s remarks send a clear signal: inflation concerns now outweigh employment considerations. Although the dot plot suggests one rate cut in 2026 and one in 2027, internal divisions are widening.

Coupled with higher inflation expectations for 2026, swap markets have pushed back the timing of rate cuts to next year. The strong USD in this environment continues to weigh on gold.

For other major central banks—including the RBA, BoE, and ECB—traders are actively pricing in rate hikes this year, further reducing gold’s appeal as a non-yielding asset.

More importantly, market volatility itself is changing gold’s role. Selling pressure across equities, bonds, and credit markets has increased liquidity demand. In such conditions, assets sold first are often not the weakest fundamentally, but those that are most liquid, most profitable on paper, and easiest to cash out—criteria that gold perfectly meets.

At present, gold is behaving more like a “source of liquidity” rather than a traditional safe haven.

Additionally, gold’s strong performance over the past year has already priced in geopolitical risks, central bank buying, USD credit concerns, and expectations for monetary easing. In this context, ongoing conflicts may provide a window for profit-taking rather than acting as a catalyst for further price gains.

Inflation and Monetary Policy Are Driving the Market

Overall, the recent sharp pullback in gold reflects a shift in market focus—from risk itself to inflation trajectories and monetary policy constraints.

While many traders still treat gold as the “ultimate safe haven,” the market operates in layers. When risks emerge, capital first asks not “Should I hedge?” but “Which risks, with which assets, and by what means can I most efficiently mitigate them?”

Gold does not rise in every crisis. It is most effective at hedging medium- to long-term factors such as weakening monetary credit, falling real rates, and global imbalances.

However, during short-term shocks—particularly periods of liquidity tightening and rapidly rising rate expectations—gold may be sold first. Its “sentiment-driven” attribute is amplified when both allocative and trading capital dominate, increasing volatility during pullbacks.

Geopolitical Developments Remain Key

In the medium to long term, the core fundamentals supporting gold remain intact: geopolitical risks are becoming persistent, U.S. debt issues persist, and central bank purchases continue, all providing structural support for prices.

In the short term, however, geopolitical events can influence gold via the “energy–inflation–rate” channel, amplifying volatility and potentially keeping prices in a weak consolidation phase.

Even if technical indicators suggest following capital flows, heavy directional bets are risky, and risk management is essential.

The market remains focused on geopolitical developments. Over the weekend, Trump posted on Truth, demanding that Iran reopen the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours (as of Tuesday 10:44 am AEDT). If no progress is made, attention will quickly shift to potential U.S. actions and Iranian responses. Any escalation could further drive up energy prices and inflation expectations, adding additional pressure on gold.

Meanwhile, with India’s wedding season approaching, physical demand may offer some marginal support amid inflationary pressures, but it is unlikely to alter the overall pricing dynamics in the near term.