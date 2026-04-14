In the mind of equity participants, the prevailing view is that things are indeed ‘all over’ – talks between the US and Iran continue in an attempt to reach a peace deal; President Trump’s Hormuz blockade appears to be working as part of an ‘escalate to de-escalate’ negotiating gambit’; and, neither side appears to seek major re-escalation in terms of kinetic action, with the fortnight-long ceasefire continuing to hold.

For stocks, which are inherently forward looking, all this is enough ‘light at the end of the tunnel’ to allow markets to somewhat shrug off day-to-day headlines regarding the ongoing conflict, and instead focus on the broader direction of travel. While the journey to get there is indeed likely to be a bumpy one, the most important point for participants will be ensuring that we remain on that journey. So long as we do, equity dips are likely to prove shallow, and likely to be used as buying opportunities as well.

While it was only on Monday that the S&P erased its conflict-linked decline, one could argue that the equity market actually began to move past a point of ‘peak fear’ at the tail end of last month. Comparing the performance of the sector most likely to benefit from higher commodity prices caused by the conflict, Energy, with that of the sector most likely to be harmed by it, Materials, signals a dramatic reversal in sentiment since President Trump’s ‘Truth’ post noting ‘great progress’ having been made in talks with the Iranians, which in turn represented the first sliver of de-escalatory news that had been received since the war commenced.