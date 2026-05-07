After consolidating and building a solid base between February and April, Bitcoin and many altcoins put in a strong bull market rally throughout April and into May, delivering the best monthly performance (+12.1%) since April 2025. It was a rally that institutional players bought into, but the retail trading and investment community had limited faith and trust in, showing little conviction in the persistence of the evolving bull trend.

Bitcoin as a High Beta Play and Portfolio Diversifier

Institutions viewed Bitcoin and many altcoins as outright high beta risk assets, with the 60-day rolling correlation between Bitcoin and NASDAQ 100 futures hitting 74% on 30 April, and the 120-day rolling correlation rising to 59%, the tightest statistical relationship since October 2022. As a result, investors often faced a choice between gaining exposure to BTC or AI-related equities and NASDAQ 100 futures.

However, BTC was also viewed tactically as a more efficient portfolio diversifier, with multi-asset players reducing exposure to gold and credit and increasing allocations towards Bitcoin.

Liquidity Regime Missing but Gold Faced Headwinds

Bitcoin’s best performance has historically come in a rising liquidity regime, where money supply growth is increasing, central banks are exhausting the limits on rate cuts, and utilising their balance sheets to inject liquidity into the system. While we have seen some uplift in US and global money supply, these other factors were clearly not prevalent.

What was evident, however, were the headwinds facing gold, with the energy supply crisis in the Middle East driving market pricing for the perceived Fed terminal rate to 3.80%, while US 10-year real rates increased by around 50 basis points.

ETF Flows and Positioning Drive Momentum